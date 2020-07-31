Obituary: Manuel “Shorty” Medina Jr.

Manuel "Shorty" Medina Jr.

Provided Photo

Manuel “Shorty”

Medina Jr.

July 7, 1983 – July 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Manuel “Shorty” Medina, on July 26th, 2020. He received his nickname as a young boy and it stuck with him, even though he ended up being the tallest in his family. He was born in Glenwood Springs, CO on July 7th, 1983 and was a lifelong resident of Gypsum, CO. Shorty started working at a young age for M & M Tire & Auto, a family-owned business named after him and his brother Matt, and quickly learned how to master changing a tire and making a friend at the same time. He could develop a lifelong friendship within a few minutes of meeting someone and always referred to everyone he knew as his “buddy.” You couldn’t find a friendlier tire man in the valley. He loved the Colorado mountains and anything to do with the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. Above all else, his greatest joy was his daughter Mariah. Shorty had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered as someone who was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and known for leaving an everlasting impact on all of those who knew him. With Shorty gone there’s a hole left in our hearts, but we know for him, it’s just the beginning of an eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is survived by his daughter Mariah, girlfriend Nicole Sisneros, parents Manny and Darlene Medina of Florence, CO, grandma Frances Quintana of Minturn, CO, sister Lennea (Bill) Richardson of Royse City, TX, brother Matt (Jerilynn) Medina of Gypsum, CO, nephews Marcus and Matthew, nieces Kaylene, Rachel, Mattilynn and Amylynn, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Isidoro Quintana, paternal grandfather Juan Manuel Medina, paternal grandmother Adelina Medina and uncle OJ Quintana. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to an account made for his daughter Mariah at Wells Fargo Bank in Eagle.

The family would also like to thank the numerous people who have brought meals, loved on us, prayed for us, and comforted us during our time of grief.