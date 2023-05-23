Obituary: Marcet Benedict

November 19, 1926 – February 25, 2022

Marcet grew up in Arvada, CO. Her father, Joseph Howard was the Postmaster in Denver. She graduated South High School, Denver Co in 1944.

December 21, 1947 she married Ray “Bud” Benedict in Brighton Co. Marcet worked in the family business and raised 4 children in Brighton before moving to Vail in 1968. Marcet worked as secretary for the first Vail Elementary School. She opened “Marcets.” a ladies boutique in Lionshead. In 1990 She and Bud retired to Washington, then moved to Texas. Marcet is survived by her sons; Ron Benedict, of West Richland, Wash., Tracy Benedict, of Ketchikan, Alaska, and Roger Benedict, of Vail; and daughter, Claudia Ehrlich, of South Padre Island, Texas.