Obituary: Margaret Warner

Margaret Louise Warner 1951-2020

Margaret “Peggy” Warner, 68, of Eagle, Colorado (formerly Millis, MA) died peacefully on January 19th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She leaves her husband of 47 years George Warner. Her capacity for faith, hope, and love was incredible and never faltered, even throughout her three-and-a-half-year struggle with cancer.

Peggy was born on August 9, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska to James and Marge (Kobida) MulCahy. Raised in Park Ridge, Illinois, her family moved to Needham, MA in 1968. After graduating from Needham High School, she obtained a teaching degree from Salem State College and continued her education to earn a masters degree in administration from Framingham State College.

A devout Catholic and committed educator, Peggy taught math, science, and religious Education for many years at Blessed Sacrament School in Walpole MA. She served as Principal at Blessed Sacrament School, St. Michael’s School in Hudson, MA, and St. Claire of Assisi in Edwards, CO. She retired in 2007 and continued to impact the lives of young people by substitute teaching in the Eagle schools.

Peggy fell in love with Colorado while at a family wedding in 2004. That same year she and George relocated to Eagle and quickly became active members of the Saint Mary’s parish community. She was a consummate extrovert who loved people and enjoyed taking long walks through town. When her illness eventually made walking difficult, she could still be found rolling to the local grocery store or downtown to the park with her grandchildren on her scooter.

Besides her husband George, she is survived by her children, Daniel Warner and his wife Beth of Stow, MA, Christopher Warner and his wife Naomi, of Eagle, CO and Lauren Coggeshall and her husband Nick, of Hope Valley, RI; her brother, James Mulcahy and his wife Christine of Southport, NC, her sister Eileen Dyer and her husband Tom, of Holden, MA, her brother Joseph Mulcahy and his wife Karen, of Plainville, MA and her sister Mary Bowditch, and her husband Mark, of Norton, MA; Peggy also leaves six grandchildren – Robin, Shay, Cameron, Briar, George and James – each of whom she loved dearly, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:30 at Saint Joseph’s Church, 1105 Main Street, Hope Valley, Rhode Island, followed by a burial at Pine Grove Cemetery.