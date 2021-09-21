Obituary: Marguerite (Ghiqui) Hoffmann

Marguerite (

Ghiqui) Hoffmann

November 5, 1946 – September 17, 2021

Longtime local, Marguerite (Ghiqui) Hoffmann, lost her long courageous struggle with cancer in the early morning hours of September 17, 2021. Born in Waterbury, Ct., Ghiq lived in Boston, New York, Denver and Paris, before settling in Vail in 1975. Ghiq was an adventurer and an entrepreneur, a traveler and an artist, a fashion designer and a successful businesswoman, an amazing sister, aunt, friend and wife of the love of her life… Hooker Lowe. Ghiq’s business endeavors included her years as General Manager of the Rucksack, the General Store and Cabbages and Kings in Vail, before owning her own stores, the Laughing Monkey, Gypsy Boutique and most recently Q Boutique with her sister, Nicole (Niq) Hoffmann. She also co-owned Planet Earth Imports and designed hand-crafted sweaters from Peru and Bolivia, creating jobs for hundreds of workers in those countries. Her many adventures included traveling to Nepal twice in the 80’s (pre-cell phones) to trek in the Himalayas for 6 weeks, visiting the pyramids in Egypt and 16 trips to Machu Picchu in Peru. Ghiq was a world traveler, and has visited 6 continents, including a trip to Antarctica to spend New Year’s Eve for the Millennium. Ghiq is remembered as being beautiful, loving, kind, strong, courageous, smart, funny, successful and talented with a positive outlook at life and a witty sense of humor. She always said the best party she’d ever been to was June 26th, 2020, the day she married HookerLowe. She was a devoted wife and a fierce advocate for the people she loved. Her passing leaves a large void in the lives of her loving husband, Hooker, her sister, Niq Hoffmann, her brother, Jim Hoffmann (Chris), as well as her nephews and nieces, Christian Ewing, Emily Ewing, JD Hoffmann, Maggie Hoffmann, Carrie Thomas (Garrett) and several great nieces and nephews, as well as her many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Wellness Recovery at http://www.pwr4life.org . No services are planned at this time.