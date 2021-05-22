Obituary: Maria De Refugio Pereida Cuca

Maria De Refugio

Pereida “Cuca”

July 4, 1958 – May 14, 2021

Cuca was born in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico. She moved to Colorado when she married longtime local Benjamin Garcia Pereida in 1994.

She loved flowers, spending time in her garden and enjoyed cooking. Most of all she loved kids and spending time with family. Those who knew her would say she had a heart of gold and was a very caring person.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery located at 12801 W. 44th Ave., Wheatridge, CO 80033.