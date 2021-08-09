Obituary: Mark Holter

Mark Holter

July 25, 1963 – July 12, 2021

Mark Christian Holter died peacefully in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 12th, 2021 at the age of 57.

Mark is survived by his son Zachary Robert Holter, daughter Juliana Lorraine Holter, and his brother Lance Wesley Holter. He is preceded in death by his father Earnest Lonnie Holter, mother June Lorraine Mattson Holter, and brothers Eric Brian Holter and Jeffery Lon Holter.

Mark was born on July 25, 1963 in Casper, Wyoming. He graduated from Riverton High School in 1980. Mark worked as a Maintenance Engineer for many years in Vail Colorado and enjoyed skiing, music and rafting.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Zach and Julie Holter, 854 W Battlement Pkwy J108, Battlement Mesa, Colorado, 81635