Obituary: Mark Kolakowski

Mark Kolakowski

May 1, 1959 – December 20, 2020

Mark was born in Fall River, Massachusetts and raised in Warren, Rhode Island where he graduated from high school. Shortly after graduating high school, he moved to Avon, Colorado. He was a resident of the valley for over 40 years!

Mark owned and operated his successful business (Bald Eagle Snow Removal and Trucking, Inc.) and was a career CDL Truck Driver. He was proud to be part of the production crew during the summertime of the late 80’s and early 90’s for the Associated Volleyball Professionals (AVP), 2-man, pro beach volleyball tour. He was also thrilled to be the very first ‘male’ host at Beaver Creek Ski Area where previously, only females could hold the position.

Mark never met a stranger, was passionate about being a ‘true patriot’ and genuinely loved his country. He loved being on the water and any free time he had in the summers, Mark could be found on Lake Powell in Page, AZ having fun on his boat with many friends and family! Many people were fortunate to have Mark as a mentor and teacher. He was always willing to share his knowledge and skills, teaching many to drive truck and snow ski. His love for his dogs and life, in general, radiated from within him and was noticed by anyone around him.

Mark had a huge heart and that was considered his legacy. Mark will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. His giving nature and the generosity he showed to those around him was a stand-out quality he possessed. Mark was a friend that you could always count on. He showed up and that meant so much to everyone that knew and loved him.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Edmund Kolakowski; mother, MaryLou Kolakowski; brother, Karl Kolakowski; brother-in-law, Michael L. MacDougall; grandmother, Annie Levesque and aunt, Phyllis Saber. Mark is survived by his sister Gail (Kolakowski) MacDougall; uncle, George Saber; nephew, Michael S. MacDougall (Eileen); niece, Heather L. Moschberger (Jonathan); niece, Kelly MacDougall; grand-nieces: Aubrey, Abigail and Meghan Moschberger; and Kaley MacDougall.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.