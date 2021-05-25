Obituary: Mark Sena

Mark Sena

April 4, 1962 – April 19, 2021

It is with great sadness the family of Mark Sena, 59 of Avon Colorado announces his passing in grand Junction at St. Mary’s Hospital on 04/19/2021 from a long battle of illness.

Mark will be remembered by his sister Bernadette Sena (Mitch Whyte) brothers Robert, Joe, Rodney (Angie) and Jeff Sena.

Proceeded in death is his dad Lee Sena, Mom Helen Sena,

Mark was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

Services will be held on Wednesday June 2nd at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 215 Capital Street Eagle Colorado at 11:00 a.m.