Obituary: Martin Sophir

Martin Sophir

Provided Photo

June 2, 1939 – September 9, 2022

Martin E. Sophir passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022. Martin is preceded in death by his loving parents, Alfred and Audrey Sophir. He is the beloved father of Mike Sophir, Marcie Klein (Mike), John Sophir, and step-daughter Tiffany Souers (Clark), daughter of second wife Kay Jordan, 1992-2002. Martin is the devoted grandfather to Griffin, Jack, Erik, and Zoe, loving brother to Jim and Penny Sophir, and Richard and Claudia Sophir, favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Despite their divorce in 1992, he remained close to the mother of his children, Susan Somberg (Ray), and they remained devoted friends and co-parents throughout his life.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 14 at 1 p.m. at Temple Israel in Omaha, NE.

There will be a Celebration of Life event in Vail, CO at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Israel (Omaha, NE) or Betty Ford Alpine Gardens (Vail, CO).