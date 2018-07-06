Obituary: Marvin Dean Southerlan, Oct. 19, 1939, to Jun 28, 2018

Marv passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 28. Marv served in the Army in the '60s and married Janet in 1963. Beginning in 1975, Marv owned ORCO Construction Supply stores in Arizona and Nevada. Marv was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to many places, especially the Hawaiian Islands. Survivors include his wife Janet, daughter Dena, son-in-law Kirk and several others. A Celebration of Life will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14.