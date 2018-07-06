 Obituary: Marvin Dean Southerlan, Oct. 19, 1939, to Jun 28, 2018 | VailDaily.com

Obituary: Marvin Dean Southerlan, Oct. 19, 1939, to Jun 28, 2018

Special to the Daily

Marvin Dean Southerlan

Marv passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 28. Marv served in the Army in the '60s and married Janet in 1963. Beginning in 1975, Marv owned ORCO Construction Supply stores in Arizona and Nevada. Marv was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to many places, especially the Hawaiian Islands. Survivors include his wife Janet, daughter Dena, son-in-law Kirk and several others. A Celebration of Life will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 14.