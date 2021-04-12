Obituary: Mary Ann Carter

Mary Ann Carter

November 19, 1931 – March 29, 2021

Mary Ann Carter of Grand Junction, passed away March 29, 2021. Mary Ann was born on November 19, 1931 to Gordon and LaVeta (Randall) Whittaker. The Whittaker family lived and ranched on Brush Creek and Bruce Creek. Mary Ann attended the one room school house on Brush Creek before it was consolidated with the school in Eagle. She graduated from Eagle High School in 1949 and attended Mesa College in Grand Junction. Mary Ann married Joseph Thomas Carter, Jr., son of Joseph and Cora Carter of Squaw Creek, on October 10, 1950.

Mary Ann and Joe lived in Eagle after they married. They moved to Frisco for a short time, then returned to Eagle where they lived for almost 50 years. Once their children were in school, Mary Ann worked as a secretary for lawyers Hume White and Gene Lorig for many years, Mary Ann worked at the First Bank of Eagle as a bookkeeper and then loan officer until retirement. After retirement they moved to Grand Junction.

Mary Ann was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and was the Worthy Matron of the Eagle Chapter 1965-66. Mary Ann and Joe loved dancing, including square dancing and bowling. She and Joe spent their winters after retirement in Yuma, Arizona for many years.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, Joe; son, Rod (Louise); daughter, Jolyn Carroll (Greg); sister, Jo Ann Potter; brothers, Jack Whittaker (Rosy) and Jerry Whittaker; four grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and LeVeta Whittaker; brother, Bill Whittaker; sister-in-law, Fran Whittaker; brother-in-law, Dewaine Potter; and sister-in-law, Candy Whittaker; nephews, Bill and Steven Whittaker.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 23, 2021, 2:00 pm, at Callahan Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice Center, 3090 North 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, Co 81506

(hopewestco.org/memorial-gifts/)or The American Heart Association (heart.org).