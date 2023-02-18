Obituary: Mary Carroll Reynolds

Mary Carroll Reynolds

January 8, 2023

Marge Reynolds passed away on January 8, 2023 peacefully at 92 years old.

She is survived by her children – Albert D.(Buz) Reynolds of Avon, William(Bill) Reynolds of Carbondale and Cynthia Kutnicki of New Castle, 6 grandchildren – Jennifer(Reynolds) Gomer, Sean Reynolds, Kerry Reynolds, Patrick Reynolds,

Stosh Kutnicki and Lee Albert Benjamin and 5 great Grandchildren – Greta and Thea Gomer, and Camden, Sienna and Kylee Reynolds.

She is preceded in death by her husband Albert(Buz) Reynolds Sr. and daughter Colleen Reynolds.

Margaret was the youngest of 10 children from the Carroll clan of Yonkers. She met her husband at Sacred Heart High School and was married to Buz for 56 years. Margaret began working at an early age at Macy’s in the heart of Manhattan as a salesperson. After high school she went to secretarial school after which she held executive secretary positions in several corporations in the New York metropolitan area. She and her husband Buz, a 25-year police sergeant, raised their children in Peekskill, New York. After their retirement Buz and Marge retired to Cobleskill New York until their oldest son Buz Jr. convinced the family into moving to Colorado in 1977. The family has remained in Colorado since then.

Marge spent 6 years as the “First Lady of Avon” during her husband’s tenure as Mayor of Avon. She spent many years in the development business during the early years of Avon as an executive secretary for Benchmark Properties and Pacific Heritage Corporation.

Marge and Buz eventually moved to Silt, Colorado to shorten the winter seasons.

Marge was an avid reader, a lover of animals especially dogs, and a fan of good food and drink. She loved to travel and would never shy away from a good time. Marge spent her last years of her life in senior living on the front range. Her feisty spirit lives on through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local animal shelter or local Hospice in Margaret’s name.