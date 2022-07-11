Obituary: Mary Godman Schmidt

Mary Godman Schmidt

Provided Photo

October 16, 1946 – June 28, 2022

Mary Godman Schmidt passed away in Denver after a 41/2 yr. valiant battle with cancer. She passed only after knowing her beloved Colorado Avalanche team had secured the Stanley Cup!

She was born in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to Vail in 1972, met Gunther Schmidt, and they married in 1974. She began her professional career with Vail Resorts at Gold Peak Ski School. Later, she moved into the IT department and ended up as the administrative assistant within the pre-school, Parater Lane. Vail Resorts honored Mary for her 40+ years of service with a life long ski pass.

Mary was passionate about these 3 things: hockey, holidays, and her grandson, Anders. In the 90’s she hosted some Junior hockey players from Alaska. They were playing in the Vail Avalanche Junior Hockey League and they sparked her “hockey craze.” She transferred her alliance from Junior League to the NHL Colorado Avalnche team. She became an avid van, knowing all the players’ stats. She NEVER missed a game on T.V.

Holidays were a favorite because she loved to decorate and get into the “spirit” of each season. If you trick or teated at their home in Eagle-Vail, you would be greeted with a plethora of scary pumpkins, ghosts, and black cats. You could also count on a hot bowl of goulash with a shot or 2 of Jagermeister!

Last but not least her grandson, Anders, was the love of her life. She adored going to his BMX races early on, then soccer games, and finally in high school she loved watching Anders play basketball. She was so proud of his BMHS graduation this past May and was excited he was accepted into CSU this fall.

She is survived by her husband Gunther, 2 daughters Jill and Nicole, and grandson Anders. Also her brother Guy, sister Sally, brother-in-law Benno (from Germany) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Shaw Cancer Center in memory of Mary. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.