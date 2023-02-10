Obituary: Mary Smetana

Mary Smetana

December 10, 1952 – February 3, 2023

Mary Smetana, age 70, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Cleveland, OH.

Mary moved to Vail in 1978. She was a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art and enjoyed working with her hands in any creative way. She eventually started employment with Aren Design Woodworking in 1981. As one of her first jobs, she assisted in building the curved lobby stairway for the Lodge at Vail. Gradually she became proficient at many of the tasks involved in high-end woodworking, including wood finishing, which became one of her specialties.

Mary’s love for flowers and gardening could be seen at her most beloved spot at her home on the Eagle River near Eagle. In 1995 she became the office manager for Aren Design Inc. After moving back to Cleveland a few years ago, she worked remotely as the controller for the company’s bookkeeping department.

For 42 years Mary was the most loyal and dedicated staple in all aspects for me and the company and will be missed and never forgotten by any of us here at Aren Design Inc.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Helene and Anton Smetana. She is survived by her brothers Jon and David and her nieces Lara and Margaret.

Rudi Neumayr

Aren Design Inc.