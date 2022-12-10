Obituary: Mathilde Hosp

Mathilde Hosp

– September 4, 2022

Celebration of Life

Join us in celebrating the life of Mathilde Hosp who passed September 4th. Known for her authentic Austrian cuisine and ability to bring people together, she was a loving oma, mother, and friend to everyone who crossed her path. We look forward to celebrating her full life and the joy she brought to her family and friends at our home in Singletree.

* Monday, December 12 at 4 p.m.

* For address and directions, please send an email to tirol15@yahoo.com .