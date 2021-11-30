Obituary: Matthew Drummet

Matthew Drummet

February 2, 1974 – November 23, 2021

Matthew Wayne Drummet of Edwards, Colorado born February 2, 1974 passed away on November 23, 2021 after a short and valiant battle with cancer.

Matthew was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Kenneth Drummet and Carol (Drummet) Garner. Matt spent his childhood in Litchfield, Illinois and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. After getting married, Matt and Amy moved West together and began their lives in Eagle County. Matt worked for Marriott, Vail Valley Tourism Bureau and joined the Mountain Haus in 2004. Matt and Amy welcomed Bergen and Ascher into their family sharing their love for mountain living.

Matthew was born and raised in the Midwest, but his heart and soul always belonged in the mountains. He was private, introspective and loved deeply. He was a family man who showed his inner child and adventuresome spirit with his wife and sons on a daily basis. He laughed all the time and had a quick wit which made others laugh too. He loved music and was happiest with a guitar in his hands surrounded by the people he loved.

Matthew is survived by his wife Amy, sons Bergen and Ascher; Father and stepmother, Kenneth Earl Drummet and Trine Neilsen; Mother and stepfather, Carol Ann (Drummet) and Dan Garner; Sister and brother in law, Jennifer and Craig Clark; Niece, Chelsey Stokes; Nephews, Austin (Kelly) Clark and Dillon (Elizabeth) Clark; Amy’s extended family; Dear friends, Scott and Rachel Simpson; the Mountain Haus family, and all the people who have become our Colorado family over the last 2 decades.

Matthew was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Walter and Rose Drummet, Guy and Virgina Cheatham and nephew Cooper Meadows.

We thank you for your love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held in early 2022. Memorial contributions benefiting Matt’s children can be made to: mattdrummetmemorial.com