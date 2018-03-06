Obituary: Maurice Myles Nottingham, Jan. 5, 1930, to Feb. 28, 2018

An Avon native and one of the early pioneers of Vail, Maurice "Mauri" Myles Nottingham, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at home in Avon. He was 88 years old.

Mauri was born on Jan. 5, 1930, on the Nottingham Ranch at the entrance to Buck Creek in Avon. He was the fifth of six children born to Marie Cole and Harry A. Nottingham, who, along with Harry's brothers, were original ranchers of the area. Mauri taught himself to ski on the eastern hillside of the ranch on equipment he purchased from the Montgomery Ward catalog.

Mauri attended grade school at the Avon School and graduated from Eagle County High School in Gypsum before serving in the U.S. Air Force. In 1952, he began his studies at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he met his wife, Nancy Waring, in 1956.

After graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, Mauri worked as an engineer in California before returning to Boulder to pursue his graduate degree in applied mathematics while teaching math at the university.

Mauri loved to ski, and eventually he and Nancy, along with friends, built a small home in Aspen, where the young couple moved full time in 1960 and their eldest of three daughters, Kim, was born.

In 1961, Mauri, Nancy and Kim moved to the Denver area, where Mauri worked as a computer engineer, and their second daughter, Tamra, was born. The mountains were again calling, so the Nottingham family moved to Vail and, with 31 business partners, constructed the Talisman lodge, adjacent to the International Bridge. Mauri's dream of owning a ski lodge came to fruition on Christmas Eve 1968 when the Talisman opened to guests.

The Nottinghams lived in and operated the lodge, and their third daughter, Shelley, was born. Under Mauri's supervision, the Talisman Condominiums were constructed, where the family lived until 1974. That year, the Talisman was sold and land was purchased in Avon from Mauri's uncle, Emmett Nottingham, and the family moved downvalley into an original Nottingham ranch house.

During this time, Mauri worked developing custom software for local businesses in the resort. In an era before personal computers, Mauri coded a sophisticated, computerized point-of-sale system for Ski Club Vail's annual Ski Swap. Last year, Mauri was inducted into the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Hall of Fame for his contributions.

Mauri founded "We Recycle," the valley's original recycling program, and in 1993, the town of Vail created the Mauri Nottingham Environmental Quality Award to honor his efforts and recognize his outstanding environmental stewardship. In 1994, he was honored as Eagle Valley Citizen of the Year for his many innovative contributions made to the community.

Mauri spent his final years at his family home in Avon, pursuing his love of history and world travel. He authored a book, "A Nottingham Family History," which chronicles his ancestors in the early Eagle Valley.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Nottingham, and his daughters, Kim Nottingham (Terry Nolan), of Park City, Utah; Tamra Nottingham Underwood (Darien, Morgan and Conner Underwood), of Avon; and Shelley Nottingham Woodworth (Mick, Aidan and Keller Woodworth), of Edwards; his elder sister, Carol Nottingham Whitney, of Santa Monica, California; younger brother Allan Nottingham (C.C. Nottingham), of Eagle; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

An open house celebrating Mauri's life will be held at his home on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All who knew Mauri are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Eagle County Historical Society or Hospice of the Valley.