Obituary: Meghan Mearns

Meghan Mearns

May 30, 1990 – August 23, 2021

Meghan “Meg” Joan Mearns, passed away from COVID-19 without the vaccine on August 23, 2021, in Vail, CO. She was cared for and fought for by the incredible staff of Vail Health, where she worked, and was dearly loved by her brothers and sisters in Christ at The Vail Church. She is survived by many as she was only 31 and the youngest daughter of Arthur & Victoria Mearns of Knoxville, TN, her loving and devoted parents whom she looked up to as “the light of her life”. She was survived by her cherished 90-year-old maternal grandmother, Ann Allan of Clovis, CA. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Sarah Walkup of Fort Collins, CO, Jessica Joy of Knoxville, TN, Chris Cafarchia of Pittsboro, NC, and their families, Jamison, Wylder, & Juniper Walkup; Spencer Joy; and Paige Otos, Cian, & Quinn Cafarchia. She was loved by her aunts and uncles, Pam Mearns, Keith & Mary Allan, Laura & Bob Quaid, Gery Allan, Maria & Geoff Black, Michael & Grace Allan, and all her cousins. Meghan was a talented photographer, capturing on camera what she loved most – God’s nature and her beloved dog, Daisy Mae, her companion on countless Rocky Mountain camping trips, hikes, and snowshoe escapades as well as on many cross-country road trips. Meghan was brave, adventurous, and loyal and will always be remembered for her fierce love for her family, infectious smile, sense of humor, and generosity. She will be remembered by many as she rests in the arms of her savior, Jesus, in whom she put her faith, hope, and trust. In an effort to help prevent other families from having to endure such heartbreak during these tragic times, it is the wish of Meghan’s family for everyone to be vaccinated, so they urge all those who can and haven’t already, to please do so in the name of life, and for the love of your neighbor, 2 Peter 1:6-8.