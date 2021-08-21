Obituary: Michael Ansfield

Michael Ansfield

January 21, 1945 – August 16, 2021

Dr. Michael Ansfield died on Aug. 16, 2021, while being held and snuggled by his wife Molly, daughter Chelsea and sister Bobbi. He was truly a mensch. Raised in Milwaukee, he graduated Shorewood High School in 1963 and attended undergrad and medical school at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He trained in hospitals in San Antonio and Galveston, Texas, and served two years in the public health service at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. He was a fellow at UCSF, working in clinical and research medicine at public hospitals in San Francisco. From 1982 until 2007 he had a pulmonology practice in Colorado Springs and was an intensivist in the ICU at Memorial Hospital. He was the kind of doctor other doctors wanted to be: knowledgeable, creative, kind, and constantly working to be better for patients. After retirement from his practice in 2007, he spent 8 years volunteering his time as an attending physician at UCSF, training new doctors to practice ICU medicine at the highest standard. From 2015-2020, he worked in the ICU at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California. His first marriage was to Linda, and they had a son, George. Mike later married Molly, and they were together nearly 30 years until his death. He was a prankster, the kind of guy who would eat the middles out of Oreos and then replace them. He had a magnetism that forgave any prank he played, and in fact, made everyone love him for it. He was larger than life, sharply focused on helping others. Truly the world is better because he was in it. He is survived by his wife Molly Ansfield, daughter Chelsea Dodgen (Justin Scheck), son George Ansfield (Tabitha), sisters Bobbi Marks, Alice Ansfield, and Amy Scott (Bill), grandsons Henry and Owen Scheck, and numerous nieces and nephews who miss him to pieces. A private service will be held. Donations can be made to Eagle Valley Land Trust (www.evlt.org). In memory of the great Dr. Michael Ansfield, please enjoy an Oreo cookie. But check it out first.