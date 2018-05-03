Obituary: Michael H. Rysavy
May 3, 2018
Michael H. Rysavy passed away on Friday, April 27, Mike lived in Colorado most of his life.
Mike liked to drive trucks, cook, watch sci-fi movies, shoot his guns and drink his whiskey. He was a National Rifle Association supporter.
Mike is survived by his brother Mitch Rysavy, wife Karen, children Roxanne and Matt, sister Geri Klahr and husband Tom Klahr and niece Jessica Klahr.
With many family and friends, we all will miss Mike.
