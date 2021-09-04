Obituary: Michael Lassa

Michael Lassa

May 25, 1957 – August 9, 2021

Michael “Mike” John Lassa of Gypsum passed away on August 9, at the age of 64, surrounded by his family and loved ones in Denver, Colorado. Mike fought a long and grueling battle with cancer. His battle was just a glimpse of the courage and strength he always met life with.

Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois to Jack and Jeanette Lassa on May 25, 1957. Where he was known as “Mickey” throughout his younger phases. He eventually moved to Colorado for a new start in 1985. In Colorado, he found Plumbing to be his passion and soon became known as “Mike”. Mike spent years learning and mastering the trade, eventually becoming a master plumber. In 2001, he started Absolute Plumbing & Heating and operated the business until 2020, even throughout his Chemotherapy treatments.

Alongside his hard work, he was a loving husband and father to his wife Maggie and his three daughters, Karolina, Alex, and Emma. A man who did everything for his family and gave every bit of guidance and support he had.

He went through life passing along kindness, perseverance, and forgiveness. He remains an inspiration to many of those around him who faced the same challenges.

His guiding light in this world will never be forgotten, he will be missed by many.

Mike is survived by his wife and daughters, his brothers Greg and Steve Lassa, and his stepmother Dorothy Lassa along with his step siblings. He is also survived by additional family members, cousins, and several friends.

Mike will be honored with a Celebration of Life at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle, Co on Sep. 9 at 5 pm. in a lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Michael Lassa Memorial fund by texting code Mike lassa to 202-858-1233.