Obituary: Michael Steiner

Michael Steiner

– May 22, 2023

Michael H. Steiner, 62, of Edwards, Colo., died after a boating accident on May 22, 2023 at his vacation home on Black Oak Lake in Land O’ Lakes, Wis.- a place dear to him and his wife of 35 years, Judith (Judy) Nagel Steiner. Both Mike and Judy have extensive families in Land O’ Lakes and Eagle River, Wis., where they grew up.

Mike was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors of Eagle Springs Golf Club in Wolcott, Colo., one of the Vail Valley’s preeminent clubs with a global membership. He was beloved by the close-knit membership, staff and entire golf community throughout the Vail Valley, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nantucket as well as internationally. Judy owns two iconic retail stores in the heart of Vail Village, including Vail Boot and Shoe and Annies.

Mike was recently preceded in death by his father Howard. He is survived by his wife Judy, his mother Lois Steiner, sister, Lori Weber (Pat); brothers Doug Steiner (Shannon); and Dan Steiner (Jessica). He is also survived by his mother-in-law Marilyn Nagel; father-in-law Ed Nagel, sisters-in-law Cathy Nordine, (Jim); Karen Sauer (Dan) and brother-in-law Mike Nagel, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike and Judy were residents of the Singletree community in Edwards, Colo. where they moved in 1991 They met at Northland Pines High School in Eagle River, Wis. where he was inducted into the NPHS Hall of Fame. He loved golf from a very young age and it was his first golf coach, Ken Check, who instilled in Mike the love of the game, the importance of its traditions and etiquette and the many life lessons the game teaches. Judy attended the University of Colorado in Boulder and Mike attended University of Wisconsin, La Crosse where he was on the golf team. He became a PGA professional in 1984 and served on the Colorado PGA Board of Directors for five years.

Mike spent some winter seasons in Florida and Arizona on the PGA Club Professional Winter Series while working at the PGA National Golf Club in 1985 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Mike’s golf achievements were known worldwide. He was invited to play in the ATT Pebble Beach National Pro Am in 1995, a highlight of his golfing career. When at PGA National, he was noticed by long-time Country Club of the Rockies (CCR) legendary golf professional Tom Apple who offered him a job as first assistant pro at CCR. The two became fast friends and colleagues in the summer of 1985. Mike moved to Singletree Golf Club as head professional in 1987.

Mike was named head golf professional of Eagle Springs Golf Club prior to the Club’s opening in 1995. There he remained and over the ensuing years was Director of Golf, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) succeeding visionary founder and chairman Fred Green. Eagle Springs sister clubs, include the Nantucket Golf Club, Nantucket, Mass. and Queenwood, London, England.

Mike was an avid grouse hunter, fisherman, golfer and outdoorsman and universally acclaimed gentleman. He always had two English Springer Spaniels. He enjoyed walking with them, training them and being with them as much as he loved life itself. His most recent beloved Springers were Hazel and Lucy who were with him when he died.

Mike Steiner will be remembered as the kindest, most attentive, loving husband, son, brother, friend and colleague. He exuded integrity, honesty, and excellence throughout his marriage, career and life. He loved crossing the Covered Bridge going into Eagle Springs-the only covered bridge one can drive across in Colorado. He loved his job, coworkers and members. One of the Steiner’s friends wrote a letter to Judy summing up Mike’s premature passing in a most heartfelt way: “We find solace knowing Mike’s last hours were in a place he loved so dearly.” Mike Steiner, a pillar of the Colorado golf community and the Vail Valley, will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Eagle Springs Golf Club on July 30, 2023. An announcement will be forthcoming.