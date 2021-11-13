Obituary: Michelle Many

Michelle Many

April 12, 1957 – October 25, 2021

The World has lost a beautiful soul. Michelle Marie Many has been a resident of Red Cliff, CO for over twenty years. She was a Health Practitioner with degrees in Hypnotherapy, NLP, Acutonic Sound Therapy, Applied Kinesiology, Shiatsu and Sports & Deep Tissue Massage as well as Nutrition.

She was an author and recording artist of an exciting new healing tool that combines guided imagery meditation with planetary sound healing and positive suggestions for change. She has toured the western United States as a Keynote Speaker, Author, and Recording Artist with “The Planetary Meditations”.

Michelle was part Chippewa from the Turtle Mountain Clan and brought her heritage into her work. Her skills included: Native American techniques for healing with tools such as crystals, pelts, drums, rattles and the flute. She was a natural intuitive healer and counselor. She often attended symposiums, expos, and holistic fairs. She will be missed by all those who loved her and whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her Husband, Dave Many (Red Cliff, CO) her Brother, Mike Genske (Oregon), her Sister Kathy Genske (Kansas) her Brother Jon Genske (Washington), her Aunt Barbara Genske (Oregon), her Uncle Richard Genske (Washington), and her Cousins (Jerry Reese and CIndy Opsteegh both of Washington.

A Celebration of her Life will be in Red Cliff at the school on Dec. 4th at 11:00.