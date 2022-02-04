Obituary: Mike Buster

Mike Buster

Provided Photo

– November 13, 2021

Longtime local Mike “Buster” age 69 passed away November 13th in Salida, CO. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, who were always his number one priority.

Mike grew up in Missouri where he was a star high school athlete, playing basketball, football, track, and baseball. As an adult he continued his athleticism as an incredible skier, softball player, golfer, hiker, and cyclist. He loved to travel, and road trips were his favorite; he didn’t care where the destination was, nor did it matter, as long as the wheels were turning, he made sure to have fun. Mike had a brilliant, quick-witted mind and wrote lyrical poetry and bawdy, hilarious parodies. He was the life of the party and enjoyed every moment to the fullest.

In the early 70’s he headed to the Wild West of Wyoming working as a roughneck in the oil industry. In 1977 he landed in Vail where he began his career, married, and raised his daughters. He was a partner in Plath Construction and Vail Metal Systems. During the last years of his life, he resided in Buena Vista and cared for his mother while embarking on his latest passion for road biking.

Mike is survived by daughters, Kelly and Christy; mother, Jean; sister, Kathy; brother, Bob; ex-wife, Darcy and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Mary Jo and father, Ted.

A Celebration of Mike’s life is being planned for April 30th, at Eagle-Vail Pavilion.