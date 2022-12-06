Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE

MILTON DARRELL WHITE

August 14, 1936 – May 20, 2021

Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.

After marrying his wife, Charlotte Phillips, from Elbert, CO in 1965, they moved to the Eagle Valley to be closer to Darrell’s work as a land surveyor for CDOT and they built their forever home just outside Gypsum in 1972. Darrell was very proud to have played a significant role in the construction of I-70 over Vail Pass and through the majestic Glenwood Canyon. He retired in 1993. Darrell and Charlotte operated White Surveying (1969-2016) as a family business where they watched first hand the rapid development of the Eagle Valley.

Darrell loved being outdoors in God’s beautiful creation with his wife by his side,

especially on the Flat Tops. Darrell enjoyed riding his horses to take his family camping, hunting and even surveying. Later in life, ATVs and snowmobiles replaced the horses and yearly trips to Alaska to take his boat out fishing for salmon and halibut were a highlight.

Darrell was devoted to his family and was an active member of the Glenwood

Springs church of Christ; serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and elder. Darrell loved God and believed in the gift of eternal salvation through his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ; and it is with this hope that we celebrate his life and find comfort in his passing.

Darrell is survived by his children: Rodney White, Denver, CO, Tanya (Jud) Scott, Wasilla, AK and Renee (Alain) Nadon, Piedmont, Québec, Canada; his grandchildren: Riley, Kinley and Jayden Scott and Alasdair, Fiona, and Quinn Nadon-Shields; and his siblings: Delle (George) Moore, Linda Keller, Kay (Dewaine) Royston, Joel White, and Dixie Artamenko; and numerous nieces and nephews.

We invite you to join us as we celebrate Darrell’s life at the Glenwood Springs Church of Christ, 260 Soccerfield Rd on December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM, followed by a soup luncheon.