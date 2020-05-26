Obituary: Mitch Brasington

Mitch Brasington

Provided Photo

September 22, 1946 ~ May 22, 2020

Life can read like a book and my father’s life certainly played out in two definitive chapters. Mitch was born into a small, working class family in rural South Carolina where a legendary drive and work ethic took baby steps at the age of 9 working on a milk truck. The first of his family to attend and graduate college, he launched a 25-year career in the textile industry that spanned from sales to eventual entrepreneurship and helped shape some of the more notable fashion trends of the late 80’s. I can recall him saying about his competitors, “They may be smarter, but no one will work harder”, which was often exemplified by 20-hour work days and sleeping in the office at the factory for weeks at a time. This work life was balanced by an equally important family life with his wife and two children. Times were different in the 70’s and 80’s. Men were expected to focus on their career and this often demanded him to travel. My father was what you might call a “tough dad”, and he drove us to be the best we could at everything we took on. It was very typical for him to be on the road all week, fly home for my football game Friday, meet a client for 18 holes on Saturday, host a church BBQ Saturday night, then teach the adult class at church on Sunday. There were very few idle moments. This first chapter of life came to an abrupt end when he became a widower at the age of 42 at the hands of a drunk driver. Within a few years the business was sold off, the kids went off to college and he met Peggy and moved to Colorado. They did not leave each other’s side for 28 years and this chapter is where I think he found peace and a new perspective. Suddenly I found myself meeting strangers telling me how kind and how much they loved my father. Don’t get me wrong, I always knew people that admired him as I grew up, but now I met people everywhere that really loved him. They loved roping with him (did I mention he became a cowboy in this chapter?), they loved playing golf with him, they loved visiting with him on the ranch or attending church with him. This chapter was physically taxing though as he contracted Parkinson’s in his early 50’s which would eventually be the cause of his death at the age of 73. Peggy took on the role of care giver with a commitment I frankly could not comprehend and he was happy. He loved the Lord, he loved his family and he loved his friends. If you met my father, I know you remember him, and he probably is putting a smile on your face right now. I am smiling now thinking of his restored, heavenly body entering the gates of Heaven where he is hearing those words I long to hear…”Well done, good and faithful servant”. His ultimate legacy of faith is carried on in his wife, children and 6 grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, May 28th in Fullerton, Ca. at Loma Vista Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please take your family to In-N-Out if you are on the west coast and have a double-double animal style in his name. He would prefer that! Mitch is survived by his wife Peggy, son Chad and his wife Stacia Brasington and their 3 children Kylan, Colby and Tenley and daughter Courtney and her husband Thom Lyon and their 3 children Connor, Corban and Cooper.