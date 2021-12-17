Obituary: Monika Roether Brown

– December 9, 2021

Monika Roether Brown, 91, of Vail Colorado passed peacefully amongst family and friends on December 9, 2021, at Balfour Cherrywood, Boulder. From Germany, Monika was a fashion model and the face of Bogner clothing. In the 1960’s she married Roger Brown and started her family in the newly formed community of Vail, where she lived and worked for over 50 years. She is survived by her son Nicolas, and stepsons Michael and Gordon. There will be a service to celebrate Monika’s life at Crist Mortuary in Boulder on December 21st at 1:00 PM. For a full obituary, see: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10482707