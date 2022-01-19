Obituary: Mr. Charles Blackburn Oliver

October 5, 1923 – January 9, 2022

Graveside services for Mr. Charles Blackburn Oliver of Watkinsville, GA will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery near Duck Hill, MS.

Mr. Oliver, 98, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born October 5, 1923 to Charles and Marrion Blackburn Oliver. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church in Watkinsville, GA. He was a retired Manufacturer’s Representative, having represented three major lighting manufacturers. He attended Mortuary College in St. Louis, MO and served as a Funeral Director for fifteen years. He was an Army-Air Force veteran of WWII, with the rank of T/SGT and a lifelong member of the Winona Masonic Lodge #48.

Mr. Oliver is survived by his two sons, Charles Jerry Oliver and Kirk Blackburn Oliver; a grandson, David Grant Oliver; a granddaughter, Amy Elyse Oliver; and daughters in law, Kathy Jo Oliver and Caroline Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Kirk Oliver; grandson, Kirk Blackburn Oliver, Jr.; and daughter in law, Carole Espy Oliver.

