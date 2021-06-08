Obituary: Muriel Ann Helms

Muriel Ann

Helms

June 1, 1930 – May 24, 2021

Muriel Ann Helms, Long time resident of Eagle passed away on May 24, 2021, with her loved ones by her side. She was eight days short of her 91st birthday.

Muriel was born in Eagle on June 1,1930, to Tom and Gladys Winters and lived a Happy life in her hometown.

She met her husband John R. Helms upon his return from World War II in 1948, and married, June 10, 1949.

Mother’s greatest loves were being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. It brought her much pride to have people call her Mom or Grandma, she loved her extended family.

Muriel was also a Christian. God and prayer helped her through every day of her life. She was excited to go be with her church family and was proud to have her own family by her side.

She is survived by her 4 children, Thomas Helms (Deanne) of Eagle, daughter Amy Hutton, Rodney Helms of Eagle, son Zack Helms (Tiffney), Joan Machado (Henry) of LHC AZ, children Amber Rios (Jerry) & Matthew Ullerick (Meka), Ronald Helms (Vicki) of Centerfield Utah, children Herman Hogue, Sabrina Hogue (Dale Habben), Chelsi Helms, 10 great-grandchildren and her nieces Janice Strauss of Englewood CO, Brenda Robidoux of Wright, WY.

Muriel is proceeded in death by her husband John, parents Tom & Gladys, stepmother Ruby, all siblings, and grandson Chance Helms (Ron & Vicki Helms).

Send your memories to Muriel Helms family, Box 294, Eagle CO 81631

A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 900 2nd Street Gypsum, CO on June 19th, 2021, at 11:00 am, Lunch will be after the ceremony, and a burial service to follow at the Cemetery in Eagle, CO.