Obituary: Myrna M. Sigman

Myrna M.

Sigman

December 19, 1934 – July 20, 2021

Myrna Sigman, Denver, formerly of Edwards, Colorado and New York;

Wife of Donald Sigman;

Mother of Lauren (Mimi Short) Sigman and David (Robin) Sigman;

Grandmother of Edward and Sarah Sigman;

Graveside, Friday, July 23rd, 9:00am, Emanuel Cemetery (located inside Fairmount Cemetery) 430 S. Quebec St. Denver 80247;

A livestream will be available on Feldman Mortuary’s YouTube Channel;

Contributions are suggested to B’nai Vail, Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore in Manhasset, NY or Reconstructionist Rabbinical College