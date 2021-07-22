Obituary: Myrna M. Sigman
Myrna M.
Sigman
December 19, 1934 – July 20, 2021
Myrna Sigman, Denver, formerly of Edwards, Colorado and New York;
Wife of Donald Sigman;
Mother of Lauren (Mimi Short) Sigman and David (Robin) Sigman;
Grandmother of Edward and Sarah Sigman;
Graveside, Friday, July 23rd, 9:00am, Emanuel Cemetery (located inside Fairmount Cemetery) 430 S. Quebec St. Denver 80247;
A livestream will be available on Feldman Mortuary’s YouTube Channel;
Contributions are suggested to B’nai Vail, Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore in Manhasset, NY or Reconstructionist Rabbinical College