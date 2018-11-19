Obituary: Myth Dian Dahlin Monnich, Nov. 24, 1930 – Nov. 16, 2018

Myth Dian Dahlin Monnich, born November 24, 1930, in Dallas, passed away on November 17, 2018 at Signature Pointe Dallas from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. She attended Stephen J. Hay Elementary, was a 1948 graduate of The Hockaday School and a 1952 graduate of The University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of Delta Gammas Sorority.

She met her future husband, Clarence Robert "Bob" Monnich, at OU and they were married in 1952.

They spent years in Oklahoma and Lima, Peru, and then settled in Dallas.

Myth was very involved in her children's schools. She was also active in the Hockaday Alumnae Association, the Dallas Woman's Club and Book and Drama Review Club. She spent many Christmas holidays in Vail with family and friends, phew Fritch's and the Wiles'.

Bob Monnich died in 2012 after 60 years of marriage. Myth was also preceded in death by her parents, Myth Jeanette "Jeanie" and Roland "Tim" Dahlin, and by her son Tim Dahlin Monnich. She is survived by her daughter Myth Jeanette Monnich Bayoud and grandson Charles Ryan Bayoud.

Her ashes will be interred in the columbarium at Sweet Briar College with Bob. If desired, memorials to The Hockaday School Alumnae Memorial Fund, 11600 Welch Road, Dallas, TX 75229, or to Sweet Briar College, Box 1057, Sweet Briar, VA 24595, would be appreciated.