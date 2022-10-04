Obituary: Nancy Jean Rehder (Keeler)

Nancy Jean Rehder (Keeler)

– September 16, 2022

Nancy Jean Rehder (Keeler) of Eagle passed away peacefully on September 16th 2022 after a six month battle with cancer. Born in Oak Park, IL to Jack and Jean Keeler (Mathison) she was one of six children. After spending her early years in Illinois, the family moved to Colorado and continued life in Kittridge, CO. She was an avid hippophile as a teenager and loved to reminisce about riding her horse to high school.

She married her highschool sweetheart Michael Griebling on November 28th, 1969. They raised two boys together David (1972) and Reid (1975) in Idaho Springs, CO until the untimely death of Mike in 1977.

Nancy married Keith Rehder soon after and moved to Eagle-Vail in 1978. The two opened Vail Village Carpets and thus began a successful company rolling fiber for many of the homes and businesses up and down the Vail Valley.

Nancy and Keith sold the carpet store in the mid 80’s and her entrepreneurial spirit told her to ride the fitness craze of the time; she opened Dancewear Vail and sold boatloads of leotards and ballet shoes.

In 1989, Nancy’s legacy to the Vail Valley grew when she opened The Linen Kist in Avon, a unique bed and bath store known throughout the Valley for the next 20 years. Nancy planted, grew and harvested many of her lifelong friendships around the Valley with locals and second homeowners. As a respected designer, Nancy has her fingerprints on many of the unique homes that dot the Valley today.

She sold The Linen Kist in 2011 to begin her next venture in furniture and design operating Home Outfitters with her business partner Donna Lang until the time of her passing.

She is survived by sisters Linda Steinhoff (Lonnie), Robin Pieters (Piet). Brothers John Keeler (Barbara), George Keeler (Gayle), and Reid Keeler. Sons David Griebling (Erin) and Reid Griebling (Regina O’Brien). And too many Griebling family members to mention.

She leaves behind her pride and joy of seven granddaughters and countless friends, from Bozeman to Mexico City and everywhere in between. She will be remembered for her gracious heart, generous spirit and wonderful smile.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion on Saturday, November 19th at 12 p.m. Fortune cookies to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to organizations that were dear to her heart. Those organizations are Westernaires, (http://www.westernaires.org/donate ), Vail Performing Arts Academy, (https://bit.ly/3SuftHN ), and Porchlight Players (https://bit.ly/3rmGSPU )