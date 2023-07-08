Obituary: Nancy Springer

Nancy Springer

July 26, 1929 – June 22, 2023

Nancy Springer passed away peacefully on June 22 at age 93, with a smile on her face and family by her side. Nancy was born in Western Springs, Illinois on July 26, 1929, to Robert and Alice McKirnan. The baby of the family, Nancy had three older siblings, Bill, Jean, and Suzanne. Nancy was raised in Minneapolis, graduating from West High School, then attending Principia College and earning a B.A. from the University of Minnesota. She later obtained a master’s degree in Applied Behavioral Science from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. Nancy pursued professional interests as her kids grew—working as a freelance trainer, educator, counselor/therapist, and group leader concentrating on assertiveness, women’s issues, and midlife challenges.

Nancy married Theodore George (Ted) Springer on May 23, 1953. They honeymooned in Duluth before Ted was sent to training in Massachusetts with the Army. Nancy followed him and from there they went on to Germany. She and Ted had a wonderful adventure traveling Germany and Europe during his posting there. They made lifelong friends of, and boarded with, the Haftendorn family in Konigslutter. Nancy’s first child, Barb, was born in Germany before their return to the states. Sons Jeff and Tim followed one and three years afterwards back home in Minnesota. Nancy had her hands full raising three toddlers at the same time—changing diapers, making formula, doing laundry, putting meals on the table, and keeping her sanity. She still made time for a kiss for her Teddy and a little dancing in the kitchen.

Nancy loved to ski and carved beautiful turns down the slopes alongside Ted and the kids. The family made many special winter and summer trips to Vail, Colorado. And Ted and Nancy traveled Europe repeatedly in their later years. Nancy also had many special trips to Europe with her sister, Jean.

Nancy is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Ted, her sisters Jean and Suzanne, and brother Bill. She is survived by children Barb Springer Beck, Jeff (Leah), Tim, two granddaughters and two great grandsons. Nancy has already joined her Ted in the land of eternal pancakes, but the family would like to invite all who knew her to a memorial service at xx time on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Good Samaritan Church in Edina. Light refreshments to follow. If you care to donate in Nancy’s name, she suggested either Good Samaritan Methodist Church or Rust College.