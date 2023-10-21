Obituary: Nathan Alexander Wallace

Nathan Alexander Wallace

Provided Photo

April 7, 2000 – June 12, 2023

A Vail Valley native, Nathan spent more than a “little time on the mountain.” He was part of a legendary DEVO team and loved hiking, fishing, skiing, and rafting. Nathan’s life will always be celebrated with light and love which overshadows the loss.

Nathan is loved and missed by his Mom, Kerry Wallace of Edwards, his Sister Caitlyn Wallace of Edwards, his Grandmother Carol Haverkamp of Denver, and extended family and friends.

The love and support of the Wallace family from the community is deeply and humbly appreciated. Nathan’s memory can be honored by continued community support for our youth to insure there is light and hope in times of darkness.

“one way or another this darkness got to give.” Grateful Dead

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to yourhopecenter.org