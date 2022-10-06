Obituary: Nathaniel Stratton

Nathaniel Stratton

Provided Photo

May 31, 2002 – September 18, 2022

On September 18th, Nate (Nathaniel) Stratton passed away at the age of 20 at the hands of a drunk driver in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nate was born on May 31st, 2002 in Minneapolis, MN to Elizabeth and Brad Stratton. In 2020, Nate graduated from Minnetonka High School. During his time there, Nate was on the ski team, in DECA, and a part of the Vantage program. He won awards in all those activities. Nate was admitted as a Dean’s Scholar into the University of Indiana. At the time of his death, Nate was a junior and in the Hutton Honors Program at Kelley School of Business.

Nate loved to spend his time on the mountain skiing and out on the lake. He was the best wake surfer in the family and frequently showed off his 360s. Yet, he was always patient when teaching others. Nate was known by his friends to be a wonderful listener and encouraged the people around him to reach their full potential. Nate was also known for his competitive nature, sarcastic sense of humor, and for welcoming people of all kinds into his circle of friends. He loved to cook and to travel, and had chosen to study abroad in Australia in January. Nate was at his happiest and healthiest in recent months.

Nate was preceded in death by his grandparents Diane and Glenn Stratton, and Aunt Lilli Landman. He is survived by both of his parents Brad and Elizabeth, his two sisters Abby and Ceci, and his grandparents, Chuck and Sandy Landman.

Please join us for a memorial in Nate’s honor on Nov. 4th, 2022 at 5pm at Hyland Hills Ski Area, where Nate spent countless hours of his childhood. The address is 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington, MN 55438.

Nate was a Type 1 Diabetic, and would have wanted us all to focus on finding a cure. In lieu of flowers or donations, we encourage everyone to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund in Nate’s honor: https://tinyurl.com/jdrfnate