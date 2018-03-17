Obituary: Ned Edward Goldsmith, April 12, 1938, to March 10, 2018

Ned Edward Goldsmith passed away at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland, on Saturday, March 10, 2018, just shy of his 80th birthday. He was born April 12, 1938, in Charleston, West Virginia. He grew up there amid his siblings, many cousins and friends, who together created legendary mischief. Ned's creative antics inspired stories that will be handed down for generations.

Ned graduated from Charleston High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College. Ned was introduced to flying at a young age. It remained his passion. Ned proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1969. After his service in the Navy, he flew corporate jets for many years. He maintained an active pilot license until the final year of his life and had planned to fly a glider to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Ned later took up ranching in Wyoming and Colorado. In the late 1980s, he settled in the Eagle Valley with a ranch in Gypsum. He discovered a great love for ranching, walking ditches and killing thistle. Ned was a deeply loyal friend with a gypsy soul, a kind heart and a lust for adventure.

His parents, Rebecca Dickinson and Edward Irwin Goldsmith, preceded him in death, as did his sister, Maude Goldsmith Carr. He is survived by his brother, Robert Fletcher Goldsmith, and his children Andrea Kaleta, Carrie Mullen (Greg) and Christopher Goldsmith. Also surviving him are five grandchildren, Nastassia and Zofia Kaleta, Isaiah Goldsmith and Evelyn and Hailey Mullen.

We are thankful to Dr. Kanan Hudhud for his compassionate care and to Ned's Middletown, Maryland, families-by-affection, for their loving support and friendship during the last years of his life. Interment with military honors will be at Saint Francis Cemetery, San Juan Island, Washington. A celebration of Ned's life will take place at the Roche Harbor Resort at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr. Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 in Ned Goldsmith's name.