Obituary: Nola Brock

Nola Brock September 18, 1937 ~ January 18, 2020

Nola Brock, 82, passed away peacefully in her home in Lakewood, CO, on Jan 18, 2020. Funeral Service on Sat., February 1, at 10:00 AM at Olinger-Crownhill Cemetery. Survived by sons Vern & Brian, brother Morgan Lee, 8 grandchildren, & 6 great grandchildren. Born in Barnum/Denver, Colo, lived in Lakewood, Eagle, Gypsum, Hotchkiss and Longmont over the years. Donations in her name can be sent to Red Rocks Baptist Church, or flowers to Crownhill.