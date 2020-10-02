Obituary: Nora Fryklund

Nora Fryklund

May 28, 1944 – June 20, 2020

It is with a heavy heart to announce that Nora Jean Fryklund, 76, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her home in Eagle, Colorado.

Born on May 28, 1944 in Duluth, Minnesota to Harry L. and Geraldine Mickey (Nelson) Maas. Nora was a graduate of Denfeld High School in 1962 where she was a cheerleader and board member of the Power Club. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resource Management from DuPaul University.

Professionally, Nora excelled in the field of human resources and held several executive-level positions during her career; including Vice President of Human Resources at Appliance Control Group, a division of Corning Inc., the Director of Human Resources of Eagle County Government, Director of Human Resources for East West Resorts and also Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Nora had a true love for animals and dogs and took great joy in caring for her beloved Mickey whom she rescued from a puppy mill in Texas. She was a dedicated member of the Eagle River Presbyterian Church where she was an official Elder. Nora also enjoyed spending time with family and friends from the Eagle Ranch Golf Course, always leaving an indelible impression with her laugh, contagious smile and ever-loving grace.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents and life partner, Dale Aden. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Fryklund of Long Beach, California; brother, Thomas (Nancy) Maas of Duluth, Minnesota and many cousins and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations In her name to the Eagle County Animal Services.

Nora was a consummate professional In Human Resources and a true friend to so many. She will be remembered as someone who never spoke negatively about anyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.