Obituary: Orcelia “LaLa” Martinez

Orcelia "LaLa" Martinez

Provided Photo

September 16, 1930 – August 12, 2022

Orcelia “LaLa” Martinez of Aurora Colorado passed away on August 12, 2022. She is survived by her two sons Frank and Nick her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. We’ll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace you always gave us. We’ll always remember you being there for us through good and bad times no matter what. We’ll always remember you because there will never be anyone to replace you in our hearts or the love we will always have for you.