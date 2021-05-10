Obituary: Oscar Kent Christianson

Oscar Kent

Christianson

August 27, 1943 – December 2, 2020

On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Oscar Kent Christianson, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the Age 0f 77.

Kent was born on August 27, 1943 in Crosby, ND to Oscar Goodwin Christianson and Violet Ione (Homestead) Christianson. Kent’s father passed away 2 weeks before he was born. He was lovingly raised by stepfather Melvin Edgar Thvedt and Alf Paulson. He graduated from Crosby High School in 1961. He also graduated from Hanson Auto Body School in Fargo, ND. Kent served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. On September 30, 1972 Kent married Barbara Lee Johnson. They raised one son Michael Kent and two daughters Michelle Ione and Mary Lynn.

Kent loved to play golf, play horseshoes, and his number one passion was hunting. He taught his son to hunt, and they hunted many years together with Kent’s brothers and friends. Kent was known for his joke telling and his infectious smile, and laugh.

Kent was preceded in death by his daughter Mary Lynn, his father, Oscar and his Mother, Violet, and his stepfather Melvin Edgar Thvedt and Alf Paulson, his sister, Jerilyn Christianson Hyatt, and his brother Robert Thvedt. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Michael (Jillene) Rifle, CO, daughter Michelle (Shelle)(Brian), Grand Junction, CO., sister Sandra Thvedt Hiltner (Ken) Cambridge, MN, Brother Errol (Marcene) Thvedt, Bismarck, ND, sister Renae Thvedt Mahrer (Rich), Casper, WY, sister Candace, and his three Grandchildren Austin Kent, Rifle, CO, Amy Lynn Christianson (Rode) Lucas, Grand Junction, CO, and Jordyn Lee Christianson, Rifle, CO., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held for Kent at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway. Grand Junction, CO. Immediately following the memorial, we will be hosting a brunch at Chipeta Golf Course, 222 29 Road, Grand Junction, CO. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans.