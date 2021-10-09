Obituary: Oto Holub

Oto Holub

Provided Photo

November 23, 1972 – September 30, 2021

Oto Holub passed away peacefully at 48, with his wife by his side on September 30th after suffering from a massive stroke.

Oto had an infectious personality with a huge heart. He truly loved the outdoors and wanted to share his love of the mountains with everyone he met. He was constantly exploring the backcountry fishing, camping, rafting, hiking and skiing with friends and family. Oto was an excellent cook with a penchant for tasteful dishes and an ability to bring people together, sharing meals and memories… often over a traditional goulash.

Oto took tremendous pride in his painting and woodworking business. His work ethic and desire to always make his clients happy led to an impeccable reputation. Always the first to lend a helping hand to either friends or strangers, his smile never left his face.

Oto had a love for dogs, even though he didn’t have one of his own. An integral “Uncle” for his furry friends (Chaz, Drago, Sparta, and Slavia) who will miss him dearly. He was also a passionate volunteer for the humane society, helping with fundraisers and under socialized dogs.

Oto found the love of his life in his wife Diana. Oto and Diana both felt they had found their true love and soul mate. A perfect match, they enjoyed their active lifestyle together every day. He will be missed greatly by his family in Slovakia, and in the Eagle Valley where he made his mark and called home.

Oto is survived by his wife Diana, his son Tomas, his parents and two sisters, his stepsons Chad and Derek and 3 adorable grandchildren.

In Leu of flowers, donations to help his widow can be can be made at: https://gofund.me/cb0831f0

Oto’s Celebration of Life goulash party will be at the Wolcott campground this Saturday starting at 2pm into the evening.