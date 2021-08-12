Obituary: Parker E. Newbanks, III

Parker E.

Newbanks, III

May 18, 1971 – August 9, 2021

Parker E. Newbanks III, of Eagle CO., passed away suddenly Monday, August 9, 2021. Dearest husband of Tricia (O’Sullivan) Newbanks and proud and devoted father of Parker IV. Beloved son of Parker Jr. and Beverly Newbanks of Hugo, CO., cherished brother to Toby (Robin) and Troy (Melissa) of Severance, CO.; son in-law of Eileen O’Sullivan (late Denis). Parker is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Parker’s love of the outdoors and nature brought him to Eagle county to work in the water industry. Parker loved to ski, shoot, fish and dirt bike especially with his son. He was an avid motorcycle rider who loved to haul-ass up 131.

Parker was employed for 25 years at Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, where he was the Wastewater Supervisor at the Edwards Treatment Plant (“it’s not a perfume factory”). He was extremely proud of his work putting clean water back in to the Eagle River for all to enjoy. Most recently Parker was honored with the 2020 WEF William D. Hatfield Award, clean water industry award.

Parker was the coolest husband, most-awesome dad and best friend who will be missed forever. YO!