Obituary: Parker Preble

Dr. Parker Earl Preble

Dr. Parker Earl Preble passed away at the age of 95 on April 10, 2020. A longtime resident of Fort Collins, Colorado, he’s been living in Eagle Colorado at Castle Peak Senior Care Center. Parker was born in Oak Park, Illinois. He was the second son of William and Edith Preble. He attended Oak Park River Forest Township High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Mabel Evelyn Gormley. He was very active in high school: The Student Body President and treasurer, 4-year letterman in Football and Track. World War II then brought Parker into the US Navy where he was commissioned as an officer, then followed quickly with his marriage to Mabel on July 5, 1945.

Following the war Parker attended the University of Colorado Boulder where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree. During his undergraduate years he was a member of the CU varsity football and track teams. Upon graduation he entered the University of Colorado Denver Medical School and earned his MD Degree. Post graduate work then followed in 1959 when he specialized in Psychiatry. Parker and his family then moved to Fort Collins where he opened his private medical practice in 1961. He was proud to be the first psychiatrist in the Northern Colorado area. During his medical career he served as the Medical Director of Larimer County Mental Health Center, the Chief of Staff at Poudre Valley Hospital, the President of the Larimer County Medical Society, the Chairman of Colorado State Medical Society Committee on Mental Health and Professional Relations, and organized and lead the Department of Psychiatry for the Family Practice Residency.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In addition to his medical leadership roles in the community Parker was an active member in the community. He was a charter member of the Fort Collins Human Relations Committee, the Larimer County Sheriff Victim Advocate Team and Adult Protection team, a teaching Elder at the First Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Ft Collins Downtown Rotary Club.

Parker and Mabel were married for 72 years until Mabel’s passing in 2017. Together they raised four children, Daniel (deceased) with wife Cathy, Deborah Russell with husband Dave, Pamela Preble Gundlach with husband Clark and Christine (deceased). Parker was a proud grandfather of: Doug and Jahna, Lindsay and Andy, and Charlie and Kady. Two great grandchildren, Addalynn and Elleana. His parents and brother James preceded him in death.

Parker was loved and admired by many and was cherished by his family. He was a member of the greatest generation who will never be forgotten. He loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and adventurer. His favorite times were spent fly fishing the western rivers and tying his own flies. He always said “catch every fish at least once”. Towards the end of his life he just wanted to “take rides to see the country” to be in the outdoors that he loved.

We will have a memorial service in Fort Collins at a later date, when we are all able to gather. Parker will join Dan, Mabel and Christine at a riverside memorial service at a Laramie River location to be announced. In the meantime, we will be honored if you celebrate this wonderful man’s life in a way you wish. If you wish to make a donation in his name, possibilities are Rocky Mountain Fly Casters or The Larimer County Mental Health Center. Please visit https://www.kentfuneralhomes.com/ for online condolences. Please direct questions to Pamgundlach@gmail.com.