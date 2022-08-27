Obituary: Patricia “Diane” Slevin

Patricia "Diane" Slevin

Provided Photo

April 9, 1951 – August 23, 2022

On August 23, 2022 beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Diane Slevin, passed away peacefully. She was 71.

Born in Windsor Ontario, Canada to Donald and Kathleen Wickham, Diane resided in Glendale, CA, Vail, Denver and Eagle, CO. Diane met her husband, John, while attending the University of Colorado – Boulder while earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Diane worked lovingly and tirelessly as a ski instructor in her early days in Vail, owned a retail store, “Rags to Stitches”, in West Vail, worked at Gore Range Properties, and most importantly was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Known for her love of sports, Diane’s life was fulfilled by family and close friends and traveling the world. Her smile was contagious and her heart, sweet.

Diane was preceded in death by her father, Donald Wickham and mother, Kathleen Wickham. She is survived by her son Michael (Page), Matthew (Lauren), sister Cathy Clark, former husband, John and grandchildren Hanna, John, Sawyer, Milo, Mia, and an immense crew of happily fed and entertained friends and family who were fortunate to cross her path.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Castle Peak Senior Life and Assisted Living in Eagle for their care, compassion, and grace during Diane’s time there.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Castle Peak Senior Life and Assisted Living at castlepeak.org/donate.