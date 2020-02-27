Obituary: Patricia Jacobs

Patricia Jacobs

Provided Photo

Patricia Anne Jacobs, 73, of Eagle, Colorado since 1997 passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Eagle. She was born June 14, 1946 in Philadelphia to Frank and Gwendolyn Wolf. She graduated from Palmyra High School in New Jersey and attended Mount Aloysius in Pennsylvania from 1964 – 1968 and Drexel University from 1966 – 1968.

Patricia taught interior design and most recently worked at Morning Star Interior Design. She belonged to a book club, was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle. She enjoyed many hobbies including painting, gardening, touring historic buildings, she enjoyed white wine and prosecco and she loved traveling with her daughters and was particularly fond of Tuscany and Cornwall.

Patricia is survived by her sister Geri Wolf of Robbinsville, New Jersey; cousin Maureen Papp of North Carolina; daughters Jennifer Jacobs and husband Andrew Suttor of Eagle and Melissa Jacobs of Plymouth England; grandson Ben Suttor of Eagle and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her father and mother and her brother Larry J. Wolf.

A Mass of Christian of Burial was held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle..

Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.