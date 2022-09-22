Obituary: Patricia Kidder

Patricia Kidder

December 14, 1925 – September 4, 2022

Patricia passed away at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kidder. She is survived by her three children, Jon and Jim Kidder, Wendy Becker and her five grandchildren, Arwyn, Kaleigh, & Colton Becker, Tom and Bob Kidder.

Pat was born in Smith Center, Kansas and graduated from the University of Kansas. She was married on June 7, 1952, in Estes Park. Pat & Bob were owners of Bob Kidder Ski Shop in Denver and lifelong skiers. Her ashes will be placed next to her husband of 42 years at the Vail Memorial Garden. Condolences may be sent to her daughter at wbecker@globalwaterfarms.com