Obituary: Patricia Lorenz Schlottman

November 2, 1965 – March 5, 2023

Patricia Lorenz Schlottman, 57, died unexpectedly at her home in Gypsum, CO on March 5, 2023. Tricia grew up in Stoughton, MA, the middle of 5 sisters. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1984 and Westfield State College in 1988. After college, she headed to Vail for which she thought would be for one ski season where she inherited the name “Trixie”. Not long after, she met the love of her life, Arnie Schlottman, and they built a wonderful life together in the Colorado mountains.

Trixie spent her entire career in the hospitality industry. Her consistent commitment was to the outfitting business that she and Arnie built together with their partner Todd Peterson, Red Feather Guides and Outfitters in Walden, CO. Arnie and Tricia married in 1998, at the Calhoun Ranch in Edwards, CO surrounded by family and friends. They spent over 30 years, from summer through fall, hosting hundreds of clients from all over the world at Red Feather. Trixie was happiest in a cowboy hat and boots! She wore many hats in addition to the cowboy hat at Red Feather. Trixie was responsible for marketing, purchasing, accounting, cooking, trail rides, and loved hosting children’s camps from all over Colorado and socializing with her guests. She loved traveling with Arnie, whether to the Caribbean beaches, their yearly trip to Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontiers Days and many adventures across the globe. She always found time to go back to Boston to visit with her family and friends.

Trixie will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had a beautiful soul and smile that would light up a room. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.

Trixie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Doris Lorenz. She is survived by her cherished husband Arnie of 25 years, sisters Ann Lorenz, Karen (Scott) Ewing, Janice (Phil) Bowers, Paula (Lee) Bissonnette, sister-in-law Carolyn (Tuff) Zimmer and the Troy Hollister family. She was the devoted and loving aunt to McKenna, Nick, Ava, Carlee, Caroline and Zak (Cheryl) and their daughter Zoey. She was a proud dog mom to Lilly and Dixie.

A memorial service to honor Trixie’s life will be held at a later date. Details will follow.

Donations can be made in her honor to a children’s foundation very dear to her heart: The Learning Foundation, Inc. 2280 Spring Creek Rd. Gypsum, CO 81637 970-471-1500