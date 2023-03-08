Obituary: Patricia Lynch
May 28, 1933 – March 4, 2023
Patricia Ann Crane Lynch passed away peacefully in her Eagle, Colorado home surrounded by family and caregivers on March 4, 2023, after a long period of declining health.
Patricia was born on May 28, 1933 in Staten Island, New York, to Dr. Henry A. Crane and Alice (Tompkins) Crane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Lynch III. Patricia attended St. Joseph Hill Academy in Staten Island, NY, and graduated from Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia, PA in 1954, where she also earned a Master’s Degree in Education. Patricia was awarded a Doctorate in Humane Letters from Ave Maria University in 2011.
Patricia is survived by her brother Alexius, her sons Frank J. Lynch IV, Michael J. Lynch, her daughters Megan Lynch Green and Carmel Lynch McGuckin, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Pat lived a life of faith, learning, beauty and fun. She will be sorely missed.
Services will be held Mount Olivet Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033 on Monday March 13, 2023. Viewing at 10:00 AM, Rosary at 11:00 and Mass at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John Vianney Theological Seminary, Development Office, PO Box 101360 Denver, Colorado, 80250 .Website- https://sjvdenver.edu/support-sjv-today/ or Home Care & Hospice of the Valley, 823 Grand Avenue, #300 Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601- Website https://hchotv.org