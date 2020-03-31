Obituary: Patricia Warren

Patricia Warren

Provided Photo

March 26, 1954 – March 24, 2020

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Patricia Diann Warren, 65, of Battlement Mesa, Colorado passed away peacefully, in her husband’s arms, at their home “On the Mountain”.

Pat was born March 26, 1954 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Dwight and Maxine Mott. On December 27, 1978 she married Randy N. Warren and they raised three boys, Chance, Chad and Chess.

Pat spent most of her adult life as a dental hygienist in Alaska, the Vail Valley, and the Grand Valley. Pat loved to garden, both vegetables and flowers. When she was not working in the yard, she was with husband Randy, camping, hunting, cutting wood, fishing or just taking Sunday drives.

Anytime spent with her boys was unforgettable. She was also the best hockey mom ever. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Mott, her mother Maxine Mott and her step mother, Shirley Mott. She is survived by her husband Randy N. Warren, her three sons, Chance (Heather) Warren, Chad Warren, and Chess Warren, three grandchildren (Landon, Keenan and Tate), her sisters Kathy Deschepper (Ron) and Onna Stowers and a brother, Michael Mott.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, in the near future. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hope West Hospice Service at:

Hope West Hospice 3090 North 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506 or on the Website