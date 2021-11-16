Obituary: Patrick Arthur Monahan

Patrick Arthur Monahan

Provided Photo

– November 10, 2021

Patrick (Pat) Arthur Monahan (66) of Gypsum, CO and formerly of Duluth, MN passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2021, at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO with family by his side. Patrick was born in Duluth, MN on October 27, 1955, to Thomas and Maryann Monahan (McDonnell), the youngest of five children. He attended school in Duluth and moved to Colorado in 1979. Pat married the love of his life, Brenda Prickett Monahan, on July 8, 1989, on the shores of Lake Superior. He was most recently employed as a Skycap at the Eagle County Regional Airport and held various jobs in the hospitality industry over the years.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and step-father Jack McDonnell, brother Michael, brothers-in-law Michael Netzel and J Plante, nephews Michael and Matthew Maki and many beloved pets over the years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda Prickett Monahan; sister-in-law Gail Pendleton-Crago of Stillwater, OK; sisters Sharon Monahan and Joni Monahan Plante of Duluth, MN and Eileen Monahan Buchanan (Paul) of Punta Gorda, FL; nieces Melanie Johnson and Taryn Carter of Duluth, MN, Tricia Schumann of St. Anthony, MN, Angeline Appelholm of St. Paul, MN; and nephews Benjamin Plante of Sauk Rapids, MN, Thomas Monahan, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Patrick was an accomplished “schmoozer, one heck of a fly fisherman, and a happy go lucky kind of guy. He will be remembered for his love of fly fishing, skiing, white water river rafting, his sense of humor, and the joy he brought to the lives of his family and friends.

Celebrations of life are being planned for the summer of 2022 both in Gypsum, CO and Duluth, MN. Arrangements by Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, Centennial, CO.